You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Silver Creek man charged with possession of Schedule II drug

Elvin Dobbs

Elvin Dobbs

 (anonymous)

A Silver Creek resident is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, believed to be cocaine, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Elvin Dobbs, 37, of 23 Shadowood Circle, was arrested at a location on Rockmart Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was found with a bag of a white powder — suspected to be cocaine — in a pants pocket.

Dobbs is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on an undisclosed charge out of Paulding County.

Comments disabled.