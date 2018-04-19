Silver Creek man charged with possession of Schedule II drug
A Silver Creek resident is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, believed to be cocaine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elvin Dobbs, 37, of 23 Shadowood Circle, was arrested at a location on Rockmart Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was found with a bag of a white powder — suspected to be cocaine — in a pants pocket.
Dobbs is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on an undisclosed charge out of Paulding County.