A Silver Creek man has been arrested at his home for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Lee Pope, 42, of 1499 Pleasant Valley Road, was picked up at his home shortly before midnight Thursday when he was found carrying a bag of suspected methamphetamine along with two glass smoking devices which contained residue.
In addition to felony possession of meth, Pope was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, failure to appear and a probation violation.