Silver Creek man charged with false imprisonment
A Silver Creek man who reportedly held a woman against her will was in jail Monday morning pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Anthony Howard Eslinger, 30, of 10B Crossridge Drive in Silver Creek, is accused of pushing and holding a woman in his home Sunday night. When police came, he resisted arrest and attacked them. He also called 911 and cursed at the dispatcher.
Eslinger is charged with four counts of felony obstruction of an officer and felony false imprisonment. He's also charged with the misdemeanors simple battery under the Family Violence Act and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene language to intimidate or harass a 911 officer.