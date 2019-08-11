A Silver Creek man who reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase was in jail without bond Sunday night on drug and traffic charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patrick Wayne Gaylor, 33, of 370 Donahoo Road in Silver Creek, sped away when deputies tried to stop him Saturday evening on U.S. 411 at the bypass.
Gaylor turned his 2015 Honda Civic onto the bypass and drove at speeds topping 115 mph, weaving around cars from lane to lane. He turned onto Kingston Highway and, still traveling at up to 85 mph, sped past slower vehicles by crossing over the double yellow lines into the path of oncoming traffic.
He was eventually stopped and charged with felony fleeing a police officer and 16 misdemeanor traffic charges including aggressive driving and canceled registration.
Gaylor also is facing two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of obstruction.