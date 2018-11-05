A Silver Creek man was arrested Monday in connection with a theft that occurred in March.
According to Rome Police Department reports and warrants:
Perry Otis Stillwell, 58, of 178 Reeceburg Road, was arrested for breaking into a residence on Fred Kelley Road on March 10 and damaging the property in the process. He caused over $500 of damage when he tried to remove copper pipe and other items from the home. The victim stated there was over $20,000 of damage done and property taken.
Stillwell is being charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, theft by taking, and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.