A Rome man called police Tuesday night when he woke up to two individuals in his home. After police arrived the man reported he discovered a cage with five rabbits was missing.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The Big Indian Trail resident said he saw a man in a black shirt and blue jeans in front of his bedroom door who ran out of his back door when confronted. The resident also saw another person but could not tell who they were. After police arrived the man discovered a cage containing his show rabbit and its four babies had been taken.
The show rabbit was worth $250 according to the complainant, and had won multiple awards and shows. The mother rabbit had VH261 tattooed in her left ear to identify her. The victim said he had no idea who could have stolen the rabbits.