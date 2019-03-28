Police responded to a residence in North Rome, where the inhabitant said someone had open fired at their back door.
According to Rome police reports:
The resident first thought the loud noise came from something on her stove. She then looked at her back door and saw the glass on the door was shattered and that there were bullet holes in the door. A man sleeping on the couch in the residence heard a loud noise and walked out of the back door and around the front of the residence where he saw a black male in a black jumpsuit but was unable to identify him.
Officers spoke to witnesses in the area who said a car of an unknown make and model drove by. Individuals then got out and shot at the back door before leaving the scene. Bullet fragments recovered at the scene showed that multiple calibers of weapons were used at the scene. An officer who was nearby when the shooting occurred said she heard five or six gunshots.
The residents could not think of anyone who could have committed the shooting.