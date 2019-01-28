Several shots were fired into a home on Atteiram Drive late Sunday, but no one was injured in the incident.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday evening officers responded to a shots fired call where a woman said she heard what sounded like a knock at the door, but turned out to be bullets.
The victim was sitting on the living room couch as her children played when two rounds traveled through the front door of the home and another through the living room window.
Officers found one spent round close to an interior wall in the living room, but no shell casings were located at the scene.