Shots fired at South Rome party
Rome police are investigating a report of shots fired at a party in South Rome are not optimistic about getting help from witnesses.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to the report:
Police called to the 500 block of Hardy Avenue found a large crowd dispersing from a party that appeared to have been held at several houses. People said the shots were fired on Branham Avenue and officers found several 9mm shell casings scattered in the street.
As police were searching for signs of bullet holes, they overheard people say-ing things such as, "That was crazy" and, "I about lost it when he started shooting." However, no one would cooperate with investigators and many of the business cards they handed out were later found discarded on the sidewalk.