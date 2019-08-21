Rome police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred late Tuesday night in East Rome.
According to Rome police Capt. Trixie Morgan:
Two people were engaged in an argument near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Maple Avenue when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the other. The second person also had a gun and returned fire.
Both individuals suffered what Morgan said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries but were taken to Floyd Medical Center.
Police were conducting a number of interviews with people who were in the area at the time, however Morgan said officers were getting little help early in the investigation.
Detectives have been called out and are conducting the follow-up investigation.
