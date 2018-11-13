Rome police responded to a shots fired report Monday night at the Shorter Avenue Hardee's where an unknown person or persons struck the front window.
According to Rome police reports:
The shift manager at the restaurant on 2300 Shorter Ave. reported she heard a loud bang and saw the front window had been shattered. Officers were unable to determine if the damage was caused by gunfire.
The shift manager said she suspected two individuals who were previously fired from the restaurant for missing inventory and theft. She was not sure how much it would cost to replace the glass.