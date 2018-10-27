A DeKalb County Alabama man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after an arrest on a misdemeanor charge Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Earl Thomas Walker, 49, of 1006 Sanders Ave., Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged with a felony for making false statements and writings after he signed a different name on his fingerprint card at the Floyd County Jail in April of this year.
Walker was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge and that's when deputies discovered the warrant for the felony false statement charges.