A Rome man who was observed allegedly attempting to conceal merchandise at one of the Rome Walmart stores has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Mason Cole McEarchern, 33, 1 Nottingham Way, was arrested at the Walmart on U.S. 411 East around 1:40 Thursday afternoon. Reports indicated he was observed concealing $19 worth of items. Police also recovered a methamphetamine pipe with meth residue from McEarchern.
In addition to the felony drug possession charge and a parole violation, McEarchern was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and shoplifting.