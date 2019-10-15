A Polk County woman is charged with a felony for making false statements to police after she was stopped for attempted shoplifting at the Walmart on the Cartersville Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Ann Bryant, 36, of 149 Wieuca Way, Cedartown, allegedly tried to remove items from the shelves at Walmart Monday afternoon and return the items for cash. She gave police a false name and date of birth and also signed a fingerprint card at the Floyd County Jail with a false name.
Bryant is also charged with shoplifting.