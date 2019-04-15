A shoplifting arrest Sunday evening at the West Rome Walmart led to drug charges for a Trion woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Doris Amanda Mann, 37, of 319 Williams Cemetery Road, ate jalapeno peppers, macaroni and cheese and a sauce from the Walmart Deli and left the store without paying. A search of the accused led to the discovery of suspected narcotics.
Mann remained in jail without bond Monday charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.