A homeless man is facing several drug related charges stemming from a shoplifting arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlton David Jefts, 66, was arrested at 2:17 p.m Tuesday at the East Rome Walmart, 825 Cartersville Hwy. and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
Jefts, who remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $7,900 bond, was additionally charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, and crossing a guard line after he had the drugs in his right front pocket at the jail. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.