Shoplifting arrest leads to drug charge
A woman who was stopped for taking items from Walmart on Cartersville Highway also had methamphetamine in her purse, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Elizabeth Pointer, 34, of 121 Grove Avenue, Lindale, left the store with items in her bags that had not been paid for. When police arrived and went through her purse they also found methamphetamine.
Pointer is charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor for shoplifting. She is being held in the jail pending a $5,700 bond.