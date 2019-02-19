A Bartow County woman who is alleged to have attempted to take air freshener from a local store is accused of threatening bodily harm to a store clerk.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Nicole Ray, 35, was approached by personnel at a store on Dean Avenue Monday afternoon after she allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for three air fresheners.
Ray then threatened to kick the store personnel in the head and was charged with a felony for making terroristic threats. She was also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.