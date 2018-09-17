You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Shoplifter also charged with possession of cocaine

Kellye Elayne Newman

Kellye Elayne Newman

A woman who is accused of shoplifting from a store in the Riverbend shopping center is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on a felony drug charge.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kellye Elayne Newman, 41, listed as homeless, of was initially stopped in the parking lot of the Kroger in the Riverbend shopping center just before 4 p.m. Sunday after walking past all of the checkout points with undisclosed merchandise.

When police searched her bags, they discovered a quantity of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe.

Newman is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for shoplifting and possession of drug related objects.

Comments disabled.