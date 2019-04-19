The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office issued a release Friday evening that on Thursday, Kayra Edwards was terminated from her employment with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office by Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire. Warrants were taken out for Edwards by the Rome City Police Department Friday following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Wednesday.
Edwards has been taken into custody.
Prior to the incident Wednesday, Edwards had been placed on administrative leave by the agency due to an active Internal Affairs Investigation from a previous incident. The original Internal Affairs Investigation is still active according to the release. Her termination was prior to any criminal charges being filed, and had been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately two years.
On Wednesday night Rome City police officers were attempting to locate Devion Neal based on events that had occurred earlier in the evening. Their investigation led them to believe that he was at Edwards’ residence. Upon their arrival at her residence the release states she was uncooperative with police and refused to allow them to search her home for Neal. She told the officers that only she and a female friend were in the residence. After the officers conducted a safety sweep of the house, Neal was found in a bathroom and admitted to having a marijuana cigarette that he put in the toilet. Neal was taken into custody without further incident and Edwards was questioned at the scene.
Edwards is charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon (felony) and obstruction (misdemeanor).
Neal is charged with aggravated assault (2) (felony), terroristic threats and acts (2) (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), cruelty to children (3rd degree) (misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor).