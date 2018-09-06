Shannon woman facing drug charges
A Shannon woman was arrested Thursday morning after being accused of having methamphetamine and marijuana in her possession at Shannon Park.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Leann Burnett, 31, of 204 First St., was arrested at 9:10 a.m. She is charged with felony possession of meth, as well misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Police found a small bag of meth and a small bag of marijuana on her. She also had a glass pipe with her.
She was in jail without bond Thursday night.