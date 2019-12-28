A Shannon man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Andrew Strickland, 22, of 1109 Collinwood Road, Shannon, was initially pulled over by Rome police at 23 Chateau Drive for a tail light violation. When the officer approached the car, Strickland was found to be eating what appeared to be "partially bagged" marijuana.
Strickland also didn't have his license on him and gave the officer his passport instead. Rome Police found a Schedule I controlled substance on his person. After entering the jail, police found an oil cartridge hidden on Strickland's person.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and crossing state/county guard lines with drugs. He is also charged with misdemeanor tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug related objects, less than one ounce of marijuana possession, driving without license, and improper tail light requirements. He was released on bond on Saturday.