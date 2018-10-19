Two Rome men are being held in jail after, reports say, they failed to comply with requirements that they register their correct addresses as sex offenders.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Allen Lucas, 48, of 11 Tency Lane, was charged with failing to comply with the sex offender registry and a misdemeanor for failure to appear in court.
Joey Lee Duncan, 47, of 961 Barker Road, was arrested after he failed to update his address over two months after he moved. Duncan was convicted of a child molestation case in Polk County in 1996.
He is being charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, and is being held without bond.