Several items were taken when a vehicle was entered on Garrard Avenue overnight on Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A victim called police Tuesday and reported that various items had been taken from her vehicle while parked at her residence overnight Monday.
The glass of a back window had been pushed down to gain entry and taken were $15 in cash, a credit card, Coach purse, several children’s toys still in the packaging and two bottles of medication. The total value of the items taken was around $88.