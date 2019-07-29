Rome police took several reports Sunday of thefts from parked cars; most of the vehicles had been left unlocked.
A man who went into Mount Berry Mall for 30 or 40 minutes came out to find items thrown around the inside of his car and the middle console open. A bottle of 100 Oxycodone pills and another containing 30 Cyclobenzaprine pills were missing. He showed police proof of prescriptions.
The man said the door was left unlocked due to equipment issues.
Someone entered a car parked on East 20th Street overnight and ransacked it, stealing $1,700 in cash, a Note 8 Galaxy phone, a dufflebag containing clothes and two Coach purses.
The victim was not sure if the door had been locked but there was no sign of forced entry.
A resident reported $300 in cash stolen from a car parked on Avenue A. There were no signs of forced entry.
The window of a car parked at Callier Forest Apartments was shattered with a rock overnight and $60 in cash along with two packs of cigarettes were stolen.
The cost to repair the car window was estimated at $100.