A 79-year-old woman and two millennials living together are being held without bond for meth possession, intend to distribute and reckless conduct.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ann Ruth Parr, 79, Derek Hunter Parr Sr., 26, and Ashley Nicole Royer, 32, of 32 Lynn Ave., were found to be in possession of meth, digital scales, hypodermic needles and a glass smoking device during the execution of a search warrant Friday at 10 a.m.
There was an infant child in the residence "whose life was endangered," according to the report.
Derek Parr also was charged with felony obstruction of an officer.