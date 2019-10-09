A Rome woman was hit while crossing Broad Street in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., resulting in a broken ankle and cuts on her leg.
According to Rome Police traffic reports:
Terry M. Cunningham, 52, was driving a Chrysler 300 down Broad Street towards Second Avenue when his vehicle hit Daniell L. Allen, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. Cunningham stated to the responding officer that he did not see Allen when she was crossing and also said the cross walk sign did not show the walking symbol.
A passenger in the car said he saw Allen and told Cunningham three times to stop. Witnesses reported the white walking signal was lit in the crosswalk sign when Allen was hit. Cunningham was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.