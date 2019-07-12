The second of two men arrested on charges they set a Feb. 10 fire which completely destroyed a large white-columned brick home on 11 Craton Road is now in the Floyd County Jail.
Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, formerly of 11 Craton Road, was arrested earlier in Florida near Daytona Beach and was brought to the Floyd County Jail on Friday.
He is charged with exploitation of a disabled or elder adult, first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, insurance fraud charges and violation of the Georgia Residential Mortgage Fraud Act.
Donald Eric Luallen, 59, of 351 Brice Road in Polk County, was arrested in Alabama and transported to Floyd County arson charges earlier.
According to tax records Stephens owned the home, sometimes in varying names, since 2000 until it was foreclosed upon. Regions Bank took ownership of the house in April 2018, according to Luallen’s arrest warrant. At the time of the fire the home was owned by the bank.
The 5,900-square-foot home, valued at $500,000, was burned to the ground.