A second arrest has been made in the July conspiracy to smuggle prohibited items into the Floyd County Correctional Institute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toddia Hollis, 20, of 1371 Kimberly Way, turned herself in Tuesday after a warrant for her arrest was issued in August. Hollis gathered prohibited items to give to an individual who then took them to the Floyd County Animal Control Facility with the intention of passing the items to an inmate. A second Atlanta woman, Warithah Jallah Allah, 37, of 336 Mathewson Place, turned herself in on Sept. 7 for her involvement in the scheme. The two women along with a male gathered the items and attempted to pass them to inmate Toddrick Bernard Hollis, who would try to smuggle the items back to Floyd County Correctional Institute.
The items included 31 balls of tobacco, over six ounces of marijuana rolled into 10 balls, a case of Corona beer, a pair of sunglasses, 35 photographs of women in various clothing, a cell phone and 40 cigarillos.
Hollis is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and possession of items prohibited for possession by an inmate.
There is still an outstanding warrant for Anthony Charles Gates, who allegedly transported restricted items to Floyd County Animal Control to pass them to the inmate.