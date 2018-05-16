Second arrest made in connection with entering of autos
Another Rome teenager has been arrested in connection with a number of entering auto cases earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Austin Furmage, 19, of 211 Wilkerson Road was taken into custody at a location in North Rome Tuesday and faces multiple counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft stemming from incidents on the morning of May 8 in East Rome. The charges stem from a series of incidents on Darlington Way, East Tenth Street and Eastridge Court. At least seven vehicles were entered.
Furmage is specifically accused of taking a wallet from one vehicle. He is also accused of breaking in the basement door of a home on Eastridge Court.
Furmage is charged with seven counts of entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft , a felony count of pos-session of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.
Tajai Quevonte Neal, 19, of a Cedar Avenue address, was arrested on similar charges during a police canvas of the neighborhood following the break-ins that morning. Neal remains in jail without bond however bond for Furmage was set at $10,000 by Magistrate Judge Robert Couey on Wednesday morning.