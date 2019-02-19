A Rome man stopped for a seat belt violation has been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaac Gage Reynolds of 303 Rudy Street was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol officer at East Sixth Street and Maple Street Monday night. Subsequent to the stop, the trooper confiscated a quantity of marijuana that appeared to be ready for sale.
Reynolds is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and the seat belt violation.