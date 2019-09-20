A Floyd County man who was pulled over near the Pepperell schools campuses in Lindale for not wearing his seat belt faces a felony drug charge after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Lavon Grace Jr., 33, of 209 Walnut Avenue, Lindale, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for failing to wear a seat belt. He was stopped near the intersection of Park Avenue and Dragon Drive for the seat belt violation and the officer located the meth in a bah underneath the seat.