Seat belt violation leads to felony charge

Katherine Virginia Dutton

A driver who allegedly gave police a fake name when she was stopped for not wearing a seat belt was in jail Tuesday without bond on a probation violation.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Katherine Virginia Dutton, 44, of 1640 Turkey Mountain Road, also is being held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.

Dutton provided false information about herself for a traffic ticket on Sept. 8 and signed the citation for a seatbelt violation.

She was arrested this week on a warrant charging her with felony making false statements and writings She's also facing a misdemeanor charge of giving a false name and date of birth a to law enforcement officer.

