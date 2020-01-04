Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force personnel arrested three members of a Rome family on multiple felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Ford Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garry Dewayne Morrow, 67, Sherry Ann Morrow, 61, and Brandon Dwayne Morrow, 35, all of 26 Ford Road, were arrested early Saturday morning after officers recovered heroin packaged for resale, marijuana, a plastic cup with methamphetamine, syringes, scales and multiple firearms inside the residence.
All three individuals are charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
All three were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects.