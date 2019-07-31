A search warrant served on an Avenue B apartment late Tuesday resulted in several drug-related arrests.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
B'lyssia Jonea Ware, 22, of 1106 Avenue B, Apt. B, was one of six arrested at her home around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with Jamal Malik Dublin, 20, of 1214 Avenue B; Dorian Dontae Johnson Sr., 27, of 75 Heritage Way; Delane Mercedes Johnson, 26, of 202 Forrest Court, Rockmart; Dione Lavarius Wade, 26, of 2 Mardi Way; and Timothy Morris Williams Jr., 23, of 4 Lumber St.
Ware is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Dublin is charged with felony purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, along with misdemeanors possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Williams, Delane Johnson and Dorian Johnson are each charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Wade is charged with felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in the original container and possession of drug related objects.
All six of the individuals arrested remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.