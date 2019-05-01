Seven individuals were in jail Monday after an early morning search warrant execution led to meth charges for each.
According Floyd County Jail reports:
Carrie Breianna Adams, 19, of 1800 Bachelor Chapel Road; Seth Bradley Case, 30, of 358 Padlock Mountain Road; Heather Adrienne Shelley, 40, of 106 Watson Street; Michael Tyler Spears, 21, listed as homeless; Clifford Jay Vaughn, 49, listed as homeless; and Christina Ann White, 28, of 13 Hillindale Drive; William Dwight Collins, 58, of 10 Kirton Street, were all arrested just after midnight Wednesday at Collins' residence.
Each is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Adams, Shelley and White are each being held on a $5,700 bond. No bond has been set for the others.