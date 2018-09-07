Breaking News
Search warrant leads to discovery of meth
A Chattanooga man was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at a local apartment and found methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antwaine Renardus Grayson, 42, of 1402 Roanoke Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. at a Shadowood Circle apartment. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
In addition to the meth, police also found glass smoking devices in the apartment.
Grayson was in jail without bond Friday night.