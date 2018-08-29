You are the owner of this article.
Search warrant lands Kingston man in jail on drug, weapons charges

A Kingston man was arrested Tuesday evening after officers found firearms and drugs while executing a search warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Belton Lee Shepard, 63, of 200 Kerce Road, was arrested after six fire-arms, methamphetamines and glass pipes were found at his residence.

Shepard is charged with six felony counts of possession of firearms by a felon and one count of possession of methamphetamines. He is also charged with possession of a drug related object, a misdemeanor.

