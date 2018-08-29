Search warrant lands Kingston man in jail on drug, weapons charges
A Kingston man was arrested Tuesday evening after officers found firearms and drugs while executing a search warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Belton Lee Shepard, 63, of 200 Kerce Road, was arrested after six fire-arms, methamphetamines and glass pipes were found at his residence.
Shepard is charged with six felony counts of possession of firearms by a felon and one count of possession of methamphetamines. He is also charged with possession of a drug related object, a misdemeanor.