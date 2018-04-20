Scott Logistics scammed out of over $1,000
An employee of Scott Logistics reported Thursday the company was scammed out of more than $1,000 by a man calling himself “Mike Chill” and claiming to be a representative of a trucking company they do business with.
According to Rome police reports:
On March 8, the man said he needed a fuel advance payment of $1,400 from Scott Logistics. Two payments of $600 and one payment of $200 were sent through Comdata, a payment processor company. The employee figured the scam out after the payments had been sent; however, the $200 payment was cancelled before going through.
The owner of Amerigo Inc. reported the scam to Scott Logistics, saying they did not ask for the fuel advance.
One $600 payment was cashed at a Love’s Truck Stop in California and the other was deposited at a Fifth Third Bank, the specific location of which could not be found.