Samsung Galaxy taken from Cricket Wireless store
A Samsung Galaxy S9 valued at $749 was taken from a Cricket Wireless store on Shorter Avenue earlier this week.
According to Rome police reports:
A man, believed to using a false name, came into the store Tuesday afternoon claiming to want to have his cellphone fixed. An employee told police Wednesday that he appeared nervous as he came in and out of the store multiple times.
Surveillance footage shows the man leaning against a glass display, moving his hands around. A cellphone display is then removed from the counter by the man and put in his pocket. He left the store without any employees noticing the theft.