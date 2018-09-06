Sale of stolen firearm leads to additional felony charge for man
A Rome man was back in jail Thursday after being accused of selling a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol he stole for $200 at a local pawn shop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Kirk, 28, of 51 Tency Lane, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with felony theft by deception and theft by taking. He was recently released from jail after being arrested Aug. 30 on charges related to the forging of 16 checks, resulting in the loss of $3,100 from the victim’s bank account. Both the pistol and checks were taken from the same man.
He is believed to have taken the pistol from the man’s College Park Drive home and sold it at Cash America Pawn, 2419 Shorter Ave., on July 27.
He also took the checks from the man’s home, but did so in January, from which point he began forging the checks and cashing them over the next eight months.
He is charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of theft by taking, along with 16 misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree forgery, from that case.
Kirk was in jail without bond Thursday night.