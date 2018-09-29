Run in the raw sends man to jail
A Rome man faces two felony charges after reportedly leaving his home naked and entering two other homes.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gustavo Angel Vasquez, 23, of 111 Leon St., jumped out a back window at his home Friday afternoon and ran into another home in the community without the permission of that homeowner. Police reports indicate he continued to flee and entered another residence without permission.
Jail documents allege the incidents occurred while children and other witnesses were within eyesight.
After Vasquez was taken into custody, he kicked the rear passenger window of a police cruiser out.
Vasquez is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, facing a parole violation charge, felony charges of interference with government property and public indecency along with misdemeanors for obstruction, two counts of criminal trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct.