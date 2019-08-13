RPD officer partnered with K-9 for Rome Floyd Metro Task Force

The Rome Police Department has announced the assignment of K-9 Officer Josh Glover and his K-9 partner Ash to the Rome Floyd County Metro Drug Task Force effective Aug. 12.
Officer Glover and Ash will assist the unit with drug searches and recoveries, and the team’s primary mission will be to identify illegal drug violations by means of traffic enforcement.
Officer Glover and Ash will be a highly visible member of the task force and will actively seek out those who are damaging the community by focusing on removing illegal substances from the streets.
If anyone has information they would like to report call 911. To remain anonymous, call the Tip Line at 706-236-5000.