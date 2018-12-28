A Rome Police Department officer is facing several charges after a child was reportedly injured in a daycare pickup line on the evening of Dec. 17.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Kinney Penson, 51, of 75 Ridgeview Drive in Silver Creek, was off duty and driving his 2007 GMC truck through the pickup area at a daycare facility, when he ran over the foot of a 3-year-old child.
Penson is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children, and misdemeanors hit and run as well as reckless driving. He turned himself into the Floyd County Jail early Friday morning.
According to a statement released by the Rome Police Department, on Dec. 19 the Rome Police Department received information that a possible hit and run accident, resulting in an injury to a 3-year-old child, had occurred at the Kids’ Stop Learning Center, 1700 Dean Ave.
Rome Police Lieutenant Richard Penson was eventually identified as a possible suspect in this incident after it was reported. Penson was not on duty at the time of the accident, was not taking any action as a police officer and was driving his personally owned vehicle.
Due to the nature of the incident and Penson’s employment with the Rome Police Department the Georgia State Patrol was requested to conduct the accident investigation.
The incident was reported to have occurred on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at about 5:15 p.m. Follow up resulted in identifying Penson as a possible suspect in this incident.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the Georgia State Patrol conferred with the District Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges. Warrants were issued for Penson’s arrest.
Due to the criminal charges, Penson’s employment with the Rome Police Department has been separated. The Georgia State Patrol continues to be the investigating agency in the case.