A pair of Roswell residents are facing kidnapping charges in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Randolph Miller, 56, and Kari Lynn Miller, 48, both of 756 Mimosa Blvd., were arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after police responded to a domestic dispute.
The Millers were in Rome attempting to retrieve their adult daughter, the victim in the case, from her boyfriend's residence at 560 1st street in Shannon.
"The victim didn't want to go," said Floyd County Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Fincher.
Kenneth and Kari Miller are each charged with felony kidnapping.
Another daughter of the Millers - the victim's sister - was arrested on the scene as well. Darlene Neoma Mary Miller, 19, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.
The victim's boyfriend, James David Davis, 29, who lives at the 1st Street address, also landed in jail as a result of the incident, charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.