Roof collapses at business on Division Street
The Rome Fire Department responded to an alarm at The Fairbanks Company, 202 N Division St., around 5:30 p.m Sunday and discovered part of the building's roof had collapsed.
The structure was not occupied at the time of the collapse, according to Rome Fire Captain Kelly Stokes and Georgia Power was called to the scene.
"We don't know exactly what caused it," Stokes said. "There's about a 20 by 20 hole. It was a pancake collapse of some lumber on the inside."