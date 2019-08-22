Floyd County police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor of a woman on Old Dalton Road who had been in contact with someone in Atlanta telling her she'd won a sweepstakes and would receive $200,000 and a Mercedes if she handed over a money order to him for $499.63.
According to Floyd County Police records:
The individual also stated they would be coming to woman's home with the Mercedes at about 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and would bring the $200,000 in a silver briefcase. The suspect told her she would have to get in the car with them and two other suspects and take them to her bank to receive the money order.
"I briefly made contact with (the victim) as she was leaving her residence to (go) to the post office to try and stop the money order of $499.63 from going through," the responding officer reported. "I then made contact with (the neighbor) who then advised me that (the victim) has been in contact with the suspect over the phone for the past two weeks. The week prior, the suspect advised (the victim) that she had won a prize for paying her utility bills on time."
The officer said he patrolled the area at the time the suspects were to arrive, but did not see any suspicious vehicles.