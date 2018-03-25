Rome woman reports Instagram swindle
Police took a report of an online scam from a 19-year-old Rome woman but received no information that would help them trace the perpetrator.
According to the Rome Police Department report:
The woman said she responded to an Instagram message promising to send her $2,000 if she would send the person $200. She sent the money to an account but could not provide the number.
Then she was told that she had won $700,000 and she needed to send another $200 so they could bring her the money. She did. They didn't.