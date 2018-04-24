Rome woman killed in wreck on U.S. 411 in Bartow County
A 44-year-old Rome woman was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 411 in Bartow County, according to WBHF radio.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol obtained by WBHF:
The wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lane near Hardin Bridge Road when a 2015 Ram pickup truck, driven by Martina Nanette Couey, 41, of Cartersville, was traveling westbound. A 2017 Ford F-350, driven by Kenneth Nathaniel Ritchie, 36, of Rome, and a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by Misti Kirkland, 44, of Rome, were both travelling eastbound.
Couey’s truck traveled across the median into the eastbound lanes, struck the Ford F-350 as well as the Kia Soul. The Ram truck and the Kia traveled off the south shoulder of the highway.
Kirkland was killed in the wreck.
The GSP Specialized Collison Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation.