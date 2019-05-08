GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia teenager is dead after slipping and falling in the gorge below a waterfall in Alabama.
The Gadsden Times reports the 19-year-old from Rome, Georgia, died Tuesday evening while hiking with a group at Noccalula Falls.
WRGA radio reported the Etowah County coroner identified the woman as Lacey Alexis Head.
Gadsden Fire Chief Stephen Carroll says she fell off rocks below the waterfall and went into a creek that runs through a gorge.
Police found the teen more than a half-mile from the base of the falls. They began resuscitation efforts that lasted more than an hour.
Two other people who were with the victim had to be rescued from a rocky area within the creek.